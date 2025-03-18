The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 5 Trends: John Abraham's film about exploring diplomacy remains STEADY at low levels on first Tuesday

The Diplomat arrived in theaters on March 14, 2025. The film stars John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb alongside Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi. Set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, The Diplomat has completed five days of its theatrical run today.

The Diplomat Remains Steady At Low Levels

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat has maintained a decent run at the box office. The political action thriller collected Rs 13.25 crore net in India in the opening weekend which coincided with the Holi festival. On Day 5, John Abraham-starrer remained steady at low levels as it witnessed an insignificant drop from what it earned yesterday.

Going by the trends, the recently released movie is expected to earn in the range of Rs 1.2 crore on first Tuesday. It has earned Rs 14.5 crore in the last four days.

The Diplomat Competes With Chhaava; To Lock Horns With Sikandar

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham, and others, The Diplomat is currently competing with Chhaava in the box office race. Speaking of which, Vicky Kaushal-starrer has become the third highest Bollywood grosser.

The Diplomat will lock horns with Sikandar starting from Eid this month. It is yet to be seen how John Abraham-starrer sustains with the arrival of Salman Khan's action entertainer on the big screens.

Before The Diplomat, John Abraham worked in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa. The 2024 action drama also starring Sharvari was a disaster at the box office. Hence, the success of The Diplomat is quite important for the actor whose last few films haven't been hits since Batla House (2019). This is to note that Pathaan, the 2023 blockbuster wasn't his solo lead.

Advertisement

The Diplomat In Cinemas

The Diplomat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for John Abraham's film yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.