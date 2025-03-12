Box Office: John Abraham's The Diplomat to have a low start on Holi festival; relies on word-of-mouth

Months after the disastrous run of Vedaa, John Abraham is back with his next action drama, The Diplomat. Based on a true story, the upcoming film is releasing on March 14, 2025 on the occasion of Holi festival. The film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi. Let's look at the opening day predictions of The Diplomat.

The Diplomat To Witness Low Opening On Friday; Relies On Reception

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat is expected to start on a slow note at the box office. The upcoming film has a muted buzz among cinephiles. The posters, songs, teaser, and trailer haven't been able to create good hype for the action drama. With its limited promotions and marketing, the film relies on word of mouth and could build the momentum gradually.

As per predictions, the opening of The Diplomat looks to be in the range of Rs 2 crore. The opening performance of John Abraham-starrer will also depend on the advance bookings which is expected to begin tonight. Going by its lack of pre-release buzz, Shivam Nair's helmer would have low pre-sales. It is yet to be seen how it performs on Holi.

The Diplomat To Have Lesser First Day Business Than Vedaa

The opening expectations of The Diplomat is lesser than the first day earnings of his last release, Vedaa. The 2024 action drama, which hit the screens on Independence Day, opened at Rs 6.5 crore despite having two rival releases, Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2. Vedaa, however, was a disaster at the box office.

The positive factor is that The Diplomat is a solo new release on Holi. It has a major competition with holdover release, Chhaava. Set against a backdrop of real-life political events, the action drama stars John Abraham as Indian diplomat J.P. Singh. Sadia Khateeb is cast as Uzma Ahmed who claims to be an Indian citizen who is abducted and forced to marry a Pakistani man.

Are you planning to watch The Diplomat in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.