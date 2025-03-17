Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 32 Trends: Vicky Kaushal-starrer maintains its PHENOMENAL RUN in Hindi; surpasses Pathaan and Gadar 2

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava has been roaring in cinemas with its oustanding business at the box office. Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical actioner, which was released on February 14, 2025, is headlined by Vicky Kaushal. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava has hit a new milestone in its blockbuster theatrical run.

Chhaava Records Phenomenal Run In Fifth Week

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been scoring exceptionally well at the box office since a month of its release. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer earned Rs 520.25 crore till fifth Sunday in Hindi markets. Now, going by the trends, it is expected to collect in the range of Rs 3.25 crore.

Chhaava has been performing well in Telugu markets too. The Telugu dubbed version of this Bollywood venture was release on March 7, 2025.

Chhaava Surpasses Pathaan And Gadar 2; Becomes 3rd Highest Hindi Grosser In India

At Rs 520.25 crore so far, Chhaava has surpassed two all-time blockbusters, Pathaan and Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. While Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer earned Rs 513 crore net lifetime business, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 2023 film collected Rs 515 crore during its run.

With this, Chhaava, which is a part of Rs 500 crore club, has emerged the third highest grossing Bollywood movie in India. The first two movies in the list are Stree 2 and Jawan.

Also featuring Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Divya Dutta, Chhaava has a net target of Rs 550 crore plus by the end of its theatrical run. The historical action drama is adapted from Marathi novel, Chava.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.