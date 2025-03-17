The Diplomat Box Office India Day 4: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's political thriller nets Rs 2 crore on first Monday

The Diplomat is the latest release at the box office. Starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, the political action thriller, which hit the screens on March 14, 2025, completed three days of its theatrical run yesterday. Shivam Nair's helmer has maintained reasonably good hold at the box office.

The Diplomat Earns Rs 2 Crore On First Monday After Decent Opening Weekend

Produced by John Abraham, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vipul D Shah, The Diplomat gained momentum during the first weekend. Shivam Nair's directorial added Rs 2 crore to its collection on Day 4. The four-day business of John Abraham-starrer now stands at Rs 15.25 crore.

Also starring Sadia Khateeb, the political thriller fetched a decent business of Rs 13.25 crore in opening weekend.

Net India Collections Of The Diplomat Are Mentioned Below:

Days India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 4 crore Day 2 Rs 4.5 crore Day 3 Rs 4.75 crore Day 4 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 15.25 crore

The Diplomat's Reception And Competitions

Despite muted buzz before the release, The Diplomat has received positive word of mouth which is one of the main reasons for its good theatrical performance so far. The recently released movie set against the backdrop of India and Pakistan's relations has scored better than John Abraham's last debacle, Vedaa at the box office. The 2024 action drama arrived on Independence Day and clashed with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein.

The Diplomat is locking horns with the holdover release of Chhaava. Vicky Kaushal's movie has become the third highest grosser in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Namastey London, which made its theatrical comeback on March 14, 2025, is also running parallel to it.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

