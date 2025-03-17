The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 4 Trends: John Abraham's film performs REASONABLY GOOD on Monday after decent opening weekend

John Abraham's latest release, The Diplomat is running in theaters for four days. The political thriller hit the screens on March 14, 2025 on the occasion of Holi. Also starring Sadia Khateeb of Raksha Bandhan fame, the recently released movie will witness a reasonably good Monday after its decent opening weekend.

The Diplomat Maintains Good Hold On Day 4

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat begin its journey with a slow start on Friday and later gained momentum during the weekend. John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb-starrer collected Rs 14 crore in the opening weekend, which coincided with Holi festival.

After its decent opening weekend, on Day 4, the political thriller will witness a resonably good performance. Going by the trends, it is expected to earn in the range of Rs 2 crore plus on Monday.

The Diplomat Fares Better Than Vedaa In Opening Weekend

This is to note that John Abraham's The Diplomat has performed better than his last release, Vedaa in the opening weekend. The 2024 film also starring Sharvari earned Rs 9.55 crore in three days of its release. It was a disaster at the box office.

While The Diplomat had a low opening, the film performed above expectations on the first day. It was predicted that Shivam Nair's directorial would open at Rs 2 crore due to muted buzz for its release. Set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, The Diplomat has received positive word of mouth from cinephiles for John's powerful performance and its narrative.

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, John Abraham, and others, The Diplomat also features actors like Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in crucial roles.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

