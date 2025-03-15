The Diplomat Box Office India Day 2: John Abraham's action drama nets REASONABLE Rs 4.85 crore on first Saturday; Gains strong momentum

The Diplomat hit the screens on March 14, 2025, coinciding with Holi. The action drama stars John Abraham in the lead role alongside Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, and Sharib Hashmi. The Diplomat, which is locking horns with Chhaava, has performed decently at the box office today.

The Diplomat Collects Rs 4.85 Crore On Day 2

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat opened to Rs 4 crore at the box office on Friday. While Rs 4 crore isn't a giant number for a film starring John Abraham on Holi, the start was above its expectations, as it was predicted to open at Rs 2 crore. On Saturday, John Abraham-starrer did better than on the opening day, fetching Rs 4.75-5 crore.

The cume collection of The Diplomat has now touched Rs 8.85 crore in two days. Also featuring Sadia Khateeb, the movie looks well set for a strong run, given the positive word of mouth

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Diplomat Are As Under

Day India Net Collections Day 1 Rs 4 crore Day 2 Rs 4.85 crore Total Rs 8.85 crore

Lookback To John Abraham's Successful Ventures In The Last Decade

John Abraham's The Diplomat comes months after the release of his film, Vedaa. The 2024 movie was a disaster at the box office. John had his last successful release in 2023, i.e. Pathaan, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Though, it wasn't his solo actioner. His last hit as a lead was Batla House which arrived in cinemas in 2019.

Advertisement

John's other successful ventures in the last decade are Satyameva Jayate (2018), Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran (2018), Dishoom (2016) and Welcome Back (2015). The 2018 releases were hit and semi-hit respectively. The 2016 and 2015 movies were average and semi-hit at the box office. Now, it is yet to be seen how The Diplomat heads forward.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

The Diplomat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for John Abraham's film yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.