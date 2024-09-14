The GOAT Box Office Collections 2nd Friday: Thalapathy Vijay starrer stays on course to beat Leo in Tamil Nadu

Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT directed by Venkat Prabhu saw an extraordinary hold in its home market in week 2 as it collected Rs 7 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. The strong 2nd Friday, the excellent advance bookings for Saturday and Sunday, and the holidays in the weekdays suggest a Rs 50 crore plus second week. Leo managed Rs 38 crore in its second week and for The GOAT to be almost 25 percent higher will keep the chances of it being the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu by going past Leo, alive.

The GOAT Chases Leo To Become The Highest Grossing Indian Film In The State Of Tamil Nadu

Leo was Rs 30 crore ahead of The GOAT in week 1 but after the second week, the gap will be roughly 15 crore. Leo saw big drops in week 3 and especially week 4 with the Diwali releases flooding the market place. Unlike Leo, The GOAT shall be having less competition and thus the chances of it emerging as the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu are very high if it maintains the momentum in the weeks to come.

The GOAT Is Projected To Atleast Gross Rs 450 Crore In Its Full Run Worldwide

The GOAT has crossed Rs 150 crore gross at the box office in Tamil Nadu in just 9 days and this is a remarkable feat. The all India collections of The GOAT are at a little under Rs 220 crore. The worldwide collections have crossed Rs 350 crore and will cross Rs 400 crore by end of week 2. The projections for the movie are going as high as Rs 450 crore in the full run.

Advertisement

The GOAT Will Have A Global Theatrical Share In Excess Of Rs 200 Crore

The GOAT's global share will be well in excess of Rs 200 crore. The distributors in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, North India and overseas are going to make profits on Thalapathy Vijay movie while the Andhra distributors and Kerala distributors will settle for record losses for a regional release. The makers will most probably compensate the distributors and save them from back-breaking losses.

Watch The GOAT Trailer

About The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi who lives with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a normal government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

However, a treacherous plan concocted by an adversary takes his life for a spin, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past once again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

Advertisement

The GOAT In Theatres

The GOAT plays at a theatre near you, worldwide. Have you watched The GOAT yet? If yes, what do you feel about it?

ALSO READ: The GOAT Box Office Collections Extended 1st Week: Thalapathy Vijay starrer collects a staggering Rs 342 crore worldwide