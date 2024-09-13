The GOAT Box Office Collections Extended 1st Week: Thalapathy Vijay starrer collects a staggering Rs 342 crore worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT directed by Venkat Prabhu had a very good extended first week at the box office worldwide as it collected Rs 342 crore. The biz of the film is being propelled by the home market that is Tamil Nadu and the international markets while it is being supported well by the audiences in Karnataka and the North Indian market. The GOAT crashed in Kerala and Andhra states and so reaching numbers posted by Leo late last year becomes impossible. Still, it is sure to do over 400 crore, which is something very few Tamil films have historically managed.

The GOAT took a thunderous start of Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office, marking it the second time that a Tamil film and a Thalapathy Vijay film achieved this number. It kept posting record numbers in the home market, day after day, reiterating the fact that the love that Vijay gets locally is something not many actors can boast of. An 8 day cume of Rs 342 crore is phenomenal, especially considering the fact that the movie was said to be one of the lowest hyped films of the actor in recent times. Of 342 crore, around Rs 211 crore has come from India while the international circuits have added Rs 131 crore.

The GOAT Will Enter The Rs 400 Crore Worldwide Club In Its Second Week

The second weekend bookings have started on a rock-steady note and by the end of the second week, it will have already crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide. Only 2.0, Leo, Jailer, PS 1 and Vikram have collected over Rs 400 crore in their full run. Based on the trend, Leo should end up being the 4th highest grossing Tamil movie worldwide; ahead of Vikram and behind the rest of the films.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of The GOAT Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 52.50 crore 2 Rs 29.50 crore 3 Rs 40 crore 4 Rs 39 crore 5 Rs 17.50 crore 6 Rs 13.25 crore 7 Rs 10.75 crore 8 Rs 8.50 crore Total Rs 210.50 crore in 8 days in India

The Circuit Wise Collections Of The GOAT Are As Under

Tamil Nadu Rs 143.25 crore Karnataka Rs 23.75 crore Andhra States Rs 12.75 crore Kerala Rs 12.25 crore Hindi Belts Rs 19 crore

Watch The GOAT Trailer

About The Greatest Of All Time

The Greatest Of All Time or The GOAT follows the story of a young field agent and spy, MS Gandhi who lives with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a normal government employee, the man inadvertently takes his family to Thailand on a vacation.

However, a treacherous plan concocted by an adversary takes his life for a spin, leading to several changes in his life. The rest of the movie focuses on how Gandhi has to face his past once again, but this time, his blood stands against him.

The GOAT In Theatres

The GOAT plays at a theatre near you, worldwide. Have you watched The GOAT yet? If yes, what do you feel about it?

