Leo worldwide closing box office collections: Vijay starrer is the Highest grossing Tamil film of All Time

Tamil blockbuster Leo has almost exhausted its box office run after five weeks of release, amassing Rs. 620 crore worldwide. Of this, Rs. 422 crore originated from the Indian market, with an additional Rs. 199 crore contributed by overseas audiences. The Vijay starrer now stands as the second highest-grossing Kollywood film in both the Indian and global box office, trailing only behind 2.0.

However, in its native Tamil language, Leo has etched its name in history as the highest-grossing film ever, crossing the milestone of Rs. 500 crore with a total of Rs. 529 crore, surpassing the previous record held by Jailer at Rs. 495 crore.

At the beginning of its run, Leo made an explosive debut at the box office, putting almost every opening record in Kollywood to its name. Subsequently, it ascended to the status of the highest-grossing film in its home state of Tamil Nadu, surpassing Ponniyin Selvan. It also emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood film in Kerala while in Karnataka and Telugu state, it was the career biggest grosser for Vijay. The Hindi dubbed version of the film also did well, despite no release in the high-collecting national chains cinemas. Internationally, Leo became the highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Leo is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 231.50 crore

AP/TS - Rs. 48 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 41 crore

Kerala - Rs. 60 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 41 crore

India - Rs. 421.50 crore

North America - $5.75 million

Middle East - $6.70 million

Malaysia - $2.80 million

Singapore - $1.51 million

Sri Lanka - $0.80 million

Australia/New Zealand - $1.06 million

UK - $1.95 million

France - $0.82 million

Europe - $2.10 million

Rest of the World - $0.40 million

Overseas - $23.90 million / Rs. 199 crore

Worldwide - Rs. 620.50 crore

