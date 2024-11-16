The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles, debuted in theatres with a low day. The movie directed by Dheeraj Sarna struggled for a decent first-day collection.

The Sabarmati Report nets Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1; Met with mixed audience response

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, The Sabarmati Report took a slow start at the box office by collecting just in the vicinity of Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 1.30 crore net on its first day. Though it is not an encouraging start, such movies rely more on the weekdays hold and long run.

However, the movie met with mixed to average word-of-mouth, which must be worrying the creators now. Had it opened to a superlative audience response, it would have all chances to emerge a success following the trajectory of 12th Fail in the long run. But, given the average response on its opening day, the Vikrant Massey starrer is expected to end with an unfavorable result.

The Sabarmati Report has no major competition for two weeks

The good thing is that the Vikrant Massey starrer has no major competition for two weeks at the box office. Although the Tamil movie Kanguva and Hollywood biggie Gladiator 2 were also released this weekend, all three can co-exist together as each of them caters to different sections of audiences.

For the unversed, The Sabarmati Report revolves around the real-life incident of the Godhra train burning (2002). It has had its share of delays and there were internal conflicts too. A good chunk of the film has been reshot so as to clear the censors without facing major trouble. It will be interesting to see how it holds it the coming days.



The box office collection of The Sabarmati Report at the Indian box office:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 1.25 crore net in India

Watch The Sabarmati Report Trailer

About The Sabarmati Report

Samar Kumar (Vikrant Massey) is a small-time Hindi movie reporter. Shloka (Barkha Singh) is his girlfriend. Samar gets the opportunity of a lifetime to work for a big television company, EBT News, as a cameraman and to be in close proximity of a very famous news presenter, Manika Rajpurohit (Ridhi Dogra). Manika and Samar go to Godhra, Gujarat, to cover the 2002 Sabarmati Express Train Burning Mishap.

Samar is surprised by how Manika changes the entire narrative around the Godhra Incident. Samar's independent Hindi report, which he made at the scene, highlighting the horrors of those wounded in the Godhra Incident, is quashed by the news company because it doesn't serve them well. Samar secretly asks the video archivist to preserve his report and give it to a reporter at EBT News who really wants to bring out the truth.

Samar is fired from his job and he is not hired by any media company because of his poor reputation. He has to take up odd dubbing jobs to sustain. His respect for journalism is at an all-time low.

Five years after the Godhra incident, a budding journalist at EBT News, Amrita Gill (Raashi Khanna), gets the opportunity to revisit the report on Sabarmati. She is presented with Samar's report too, which she is really shocked to see. She reaches out to Samar. Samar finds himself in a very strange position because of his hate for journalism but his urge to still bring out the truth. He also doesn't know whether Amrita is really on his side or is still fangirling Manika, her inspiration to take up journalism.

Does the truth of the Godhra Incident come out, or is EBT News too powerful to let the news out?

Watch The Sabarmati Report to find out.

The Sabarmati Report in theaters

The Sabarmati Report plays at a theater near you today onwards. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet? How excited are you for the political drama? Do let us know.

