Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani, opened to terrible word-of-mouth at the box office. The heavy-budget movie directed by Siruthai Siva began struggling at the ticket window on its second day.

Kanguva set to drop by 60% on Day 2; targeting Rs 10 crore today

Bankrolled by Studio Green, Kanguva failed to lure the audience much on its opening day, which instantly impacted its business today. As of 4 PM (Nov 15), the movie is recording a drop of 70% over its opening day. As per the estimates, the movie has so far grossed around Rs 2.64 crore from 3500 tracked cinemas nationwide, Rs 1.40 crore of which fetched in Tamil Nadu with an average occupancy of 22%.

Kanguva has to pick up in the evening and night shows to grab some momentum and clock a double-digit opening. As per the very early estimates, the mystical period drama is expected to show some growth and maintain a drop of 60% by the end of the day, earning around Rs 10 crore gross on its second day in India.

Suriya's rough patch continues with poor response to Kanguva

Suriya is going through a rough phase, as his last superhit movie was a decade ago, Singham 2. There is no denying that the actor deserves better scripts. This was supposed to be Suriya's comeback movie; however, it turned out to be a big blower. Fans have to wait for his comeback a little longer, as the underwhelming response to Kanguva has prolonged his bad phase.

For the uninitiated, the movie opened with a decent figure of Rs 26 crore gross in India. Although it is Suriya's career-best start, it does not justify the massive production cost of the movie. Ideally, a movie of such stature should aim for an opening of Rs 35 crore in India.

Advertisement

Looking at the trend of Kanguva, the movie is sure to struggle at the box office and face losses. However, its bad performance is benefiting other releases- Amaran and Lucky Baskhar who are successfully running in their third week at the box office.

Watch Kanguva Trailer:

About Kanguva

Kanguva, starring Suriya, begins with depicting the tale of Francis, a bounty hunter operating from Goa, completing certain jobs for his own livelihood. During one of his bounty hunts, he starts searching for a child who reminds him of his past life.

This takes us to the life of a tribal warrior prince known as Kanga, aka Kanguva who is facing a threat from Romans who plan to vanquish his village and conquer it. In the same scenario, an opposing clan also joins with the latter to beat Kanguva, setting up the rest of the story.

The film follows what connects Kanguva and Francis despite being centuries apart in life and how it is related to their future.

Advertisement

Kanguva In Theatres

Kanguva plays at a theater near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Kanguva, how did you find it to be?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office of Kanguva.

ALSO READ: Biggest Kollywood Box Office Openers Worldwide 2024: Kanguva registers 4th highest opening; Grosses Rs 37.50 crore