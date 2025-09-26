Telugu film They Call Him OG blasted off with a phenomenal Rs. 89 crore approx opening day at the Indian box office. This includes Rs. 30 crore approx previews on Wednesday night starting from 10PM. This ranks as the eighth-highest opening day in India, edging past Devara and just below Jawan. If actuals come in higher, it could climb to the seventh position.

Driving the business is the Telugu states, where the film scored the third biggest opening day of all time behind Pushpa 2 and RRR with an estimated Rs. 76 crore approx, including a massive Rs. 27 crore previews. Traditionally, Telugu films had high-collecting early morning shows called benefit shows, which are now being replaced with previews. Pushpa 2 was the first one to do it on a wide scale; OG has taken it to an altogether new level, almost doubling the previous record.

Outside Telugu states, Karnataka also got the career best numbers for Pawan Kalyan with Rs. 9 crore on the first day. There was also a Hindi dubbed version, but that was pretty much a non-starter, and there weren’t much of expectations to begin with.

Pawan Kalyan, despite being arguably the biggest star in the Telugu states, has endured a prolonged drought at the box office, with his last successful outing being more than a decade ago. Since then, all his films have opened strongly, some even got record numbers, but couldn’t sustain that start. There was Bheemla Nayak, which did pretty well but was held back by the external factors. OG was the highly anticipated film, which has once again delivered on the initial. The initial reports seem better than his past films, so the hope is that this one will sustain from here and be that successful film, something that has eluded the Powerstar for far too long.

The First Day Box Office Collections of They Call Him OG in India are as follows: