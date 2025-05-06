Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal's Thudarum crosses Manjummel Boys and Aavesham in just 12 days

Marking the reunion of Mohanlal and Shobhana after 20 years, Thudarum is storming the box office these days. The movie is performing exceptionally in Kerala and setting new benchmarks for the upcoming releases.

Released on May 1st, Thudarum created havoc by taking a sensational start at the Kerala box office. The movie opened with Rs 5.10 crore, registering the second-best opening of this year after L2 Empuraan. It continued to record a superlative box office trend and wrapped its opening week at a phenomenal figure of Rs 47 crore.

The movie further crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 8 and then stormed past the Rs 70 crore mark on its 11th day, by recording the biggest second Monday of all time. As we write, Thudarum has crossed the lifetime theatrical cume of Soubin Shahir's Manjummel Boys (Rs 72 crore) and Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham (Rs 76 crore) at the Kerala box office.

The Mohanlal starrer has added around Rs 4.50 crore to the tally on its second Tuesday, bringing the total cume to Rs 76.30 crore gross in Kerala. The next target for Thudarum is Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (Rs 79.25 crore).

The way Thudarum is holding up at the box office, it will soon emerge as the biggest grosser of Malayalam cinema in its home turf, by surpassing L2 Empuraan (Rs 87 crore) and 2018 (Rs 89.50 crore). If the movie continues to storm the box office for a couple of weeks, it has the potential to open the Rs 100 crore club in Kerala, becoming the first ever movie to hit the century mark in its state alone.

