Box Office: Mohanlal's Thudarum races towards No. 1 spot in Kerala, set to dethrone Tovino Thomas starrer 2018

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role along with Shobhana, is doing wonders at the box office. The Malayalam movie directed by Tharun Moorthy is storming the box office and setting new benchmarks with each passing day.

Backed by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum has grossed over Rs 76 crore by the end of its second Tuesday (Day 12) at the Kerala box office. The movie will soon cross the lifetime cume of Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life and then march to claim the No. 1 spot at the Kerala box office.

It will cross the lifetime earnings of L2 Empuraan (Rs 87 crore) and Tovino Thomas-led 2018 (Rs 89 crore) to emerge as the biggest grosser of Malayalam cinema in its home state. The movie needs only Rs 13 crore to make history. Going by the trends, Thudarum is expected to dethrone 2018 in the next 3 days.

Interestingly, Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan had this incredible record under its name for almost 7 years. It was Tovino Thomas starrer survival drama 2018, which surpassed it and became the new Industry Hit, and now Lalettan is all set to reclaim his throne once again with Thudarum.

In addition, Thudarum has the potential to emerge as the first Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club in Kerala alone. However, it will have to show strong legs in its third weekend as well in front of new releases—Sarkeet, Prince and Family, and Padakkalam—to achieve this unimaginable feat.

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

