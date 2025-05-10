Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 17: Mohanlal's emotional thriller eyes blockbuster Sunday with Rs 1.50 crore in advance sales

It’s been over two weeks since Thudarum hit theaters, but the Mohanlal starrer is showing no signs of slowing down. Released on April 25, the emotional thriller has left every new release behind and is now heading into its third Sunday with a massive Rs 1.50 crore worth of advance bookings in Kerala. This is from the 1,090 shows tracked so far and the numbers will go up.

Even more striking is the way the film has maintained momentum. The daily box office numbers haven’t dipped the way most films do. Thudarum collected Rs 5.10 crore on Day 1, jumped to Rs 7 crore on Day 2, peaked with Rs 8.20 crore on Day 3, and stayed steady for the rest of the days. By Day 16, it’s already reached Rs 92.05 crore in Kerala alone. Sunday’s turnout could take it even closer to the Rs 100 crore mark, a number no Malayalam film has ever hit from just one state.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore 8 Rs 5.65 crore 9 Rs 6.35 crore 10 Rs 7.50 crore 11 Rs 5.30 crore 12 Rs 4.50 crore 13 Rs 4 crore 14 Rs 3.35 crore 15 Rs 3 crore 16 Rs 5.4 crore (est.) Total Rs 92.05 crore (est.)

The response has shocked industries outside Kerala too. Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada filmmakers are watching closely as this small, rooted story builds up numbers usually reserved for pan-India blockbusters. With hardly any promotions and no flashy marketing, Thudarum is doing what even big-star films often can’t. It pulled packed houses for nearly three weeks straight.

The film has already overtaken 2018, starring Tovino Thomas, to become Kerala’s biggest blockbuster. And with this kind of advance booking, it’s not about if Thudarum will cross Rs 100 crore in the state; it’s just about when.

