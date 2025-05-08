Thudarum vs L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Day 14: Mohanlal's family drama outperforms the political actioner in sustained trends

Mohanlal's latest release, Thudarum, is storming the box office these days. The movie has taken a banger start and witnessed a superlative trend in its two weeks of theatrical run. Here's taking a look at the box office comparison between Thudarum and Mohanlal's previous release, L2 Empuraan.

L2 Empuraan kicked off its journey on a historic note and recorded massive traction in the first five days, thanks to the festival holidays. It couldn't maintain a similar momentum on the weekdays. While on the other hand, Thudarum not only performed exceptionally on the weekend but also witnessed a never-seen-before box office trend on the weekdays.

Advertisement

Thudarum established a lead over L2 Empuraan in the first two weeks. While the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial grossed a total of Rs 81.35 crore in the first 14 days, the family entertainer raked in over Rs 83.80 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Soon, Thudarum will cross the final cume of L2 Empuraan in Kerala and emerge as the biggest grosser of Mohanlal's career.

Day-wise box office comparison between Thudarum and L2 Empuraan is as follows:

Day Thudarum L2 Empuraan 1 Rs 5.10 crore Rs 14 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore Rs 8.50 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore Rs 9 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore Rs 11 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore Rs 10.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore Rs 8.55 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore Rs 5.75 crore 8 Rs 5.65 crore Rs 3.70 crore 9 Rs 6.35 crore Rs 2.25 crore 10 Rs 7.50 crore Rs 2.75 crore 11 Rs 5.30 crore Rs 3 crore 12 Rs 4.50 crore Rs 1 crore 13 Rs 4.00 crore Rs 1 crore 14 Rs 3.50 crore (est.) Rs 0.35 crore Total Rs 83.8 crore Rs 81.35 crore

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mohanlal vs Marvel at UAE Box Office: Malayalam legend BEATS Hollywood superheroes not once but twice