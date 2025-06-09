Tamil film Thug Life has a disastrous debut at the Indian box office, collecting a pathetic Rs. 40 crore approx over its four-day extended weekend. The Kamal Haasan starrer fared relatively better overseas, though still poor, with USD 4.80 million (Rs. 41 crore) weekend, for a worldwide haul of Rs. 81 crore.

The film was a dead-on-arrival opening poorly, and then the final nail in the coffin was the outright rejection from the audience. It will be lights out for the film from today and will hardly have any run after the first week. It seems unlikely to cross Rs. 50 crore mark in India and will likely succumb to less than Rs. 100 crore worldwide. The big tentpole films from South India are doing this much and more on their opening day, and here this film is not sure to do in its entire lifetime.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Thug Life in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 17.00 cr. Friday Rs. 7.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 8.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 7.00 cr. Total Rs. 40.25 cr.

Thug Life is the second box office misfire for Kamal Haasan in a row, after Indian 2, or third, if one already considers the write-off that Indian 3 is. That said, even Indian 2 managed to gross over Rs. 100 crore worldwide. Ironically, it was exactly three years ago, in the same week, that Haasan stormed back to box office glory with the blockbuster Vikram. On paper, his lineup that followed Vikram seemed to promise a strong commercial run, but it has failed spectacularly.

Despite the dismal theatrical performance, the producers of Thug Life are insulated from financial loss, as they fetched handsome prices for the non-theatrical rights. The losses will be with those who paid those prices, as they are certainly not going to recover them, and with the exhibition sector, which has been deprived of footfall during what should have been a peak summer window.

The Territorial Breakdown for Box Office Collection in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 32.50 cr. APTS Rs. 3.25 cr. Kerala Rs. 2.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 2.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 40.25 cr.

