Top Opening Weekends Of Akshay Kumar: Housefull 5 takes the first spot with Rs 79 crore net; Sooryavanshi and Mission Mangal follow

Akshay Kumar is back in the big box office game with Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and a host of other actors. After opening in the vicinity of Rs 22 crore net on the opening day, the movie grew by around 30 percent on Bakri Eid Saturday and then consolidated with a further Rs 1 crore jump on Sunday, for a cume of Rs 79 crore net in India.

Advertisement

The good opening weekend registered by Housefull 5 makes it Akshay Kumar's biggest weekend opener, ahead of noted titles like Sooryavanshi, Mission Mangal, Good Newwz and Housefull 3 among others. In terms of admits, Housefull 5 doesn't have the actor's highest weekend admits but that's more to do with the current box office scenario where the footfalls are drastically down from pre-pandemic levels barring a few films that are doing even better than they would pre-pandemic and, Akshay Kumar has been going through a lul phase in his career. In his 2018 form, Housefull 5 would be fancying a Rs 100 crore weekend.

Top Opening Weekends Of Akshay Kumar At The Indian Box Office Are As Under (Lead Roles)

1. Housefull 5 - Rs 79 crore appx.

2. Sooryavanshi - Rs 76.75 crore

3. Mission Mangal - Rs 67.50 crore

4. Good Newwz - Rs 64.15 crore

5. Housefull 3 - Rs 53.25 crore

Housefull 5 is holding well on its first Monday with a drop from the opening day expected to be in 50-55 percent range, meaning, it shall likely net in the range of Rs 10-11 crore. Yes there is some spillover weekend demand that has gone into Monday. It is from Wednesday that the film's actual weekday trend will be able to be made out, since Tuesday may have the 'Blockbuster Tuesday' offers. Having said that, bookings for Housefull 5 in PVRInox still have not opened for tomorrow since makers are proposing to keep average ticket prices at the same level as Monday, instead of Rs 99 to 149 that they generally would keep on discount Tuesdays.

Advertisement

Housefull 5 plays in theatres now. Have you watched the comic caper? If yes, which version of the movie did you watch? A or B?

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 Box Office Collections: Rakes career best 4 million plus weekend overseas for Akshay Kumar