Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home strikes big in India; Collects Rs 130 cr on its first weekend

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the third film in the trilogy directed by Jon Watts, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in titular roles. It opened to much fanfare at the box office as it managed to become the third Hollywood film to collect huge numbers in excess of Rs 100 cr within the first four days of its release, after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Spider-Man is undoubtedly the most famous standalone superhero and the performance of No Way Home is just a testimony of the fan following it enjoys among moviegoers.

Spider-Man: Now Way Home opened to excellent opening day numbers of Rs. 32.67cr nett. It opened on a non-holiday Thursday and managed to become the second-highest opening day grosser of the year after Master, at the time of its release before it was piped by Pushpa. The numbers fell to Rs. 19.65 crore nett on its second day but the numbers still were very good given the fact that it was coming from very high levels and faced stiff competition down South from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The film sprung back in action on Saturday and Sunday as it managed Rs. 26.5cr nett and Rs. 29.5cr nett, respectively, thus managing a cumulative nett figure of Rs 108.32cr. The gross collections for the film stand at around Rs. 130cr for the extended weekend. The weekend pretty much seals the fate for the film as it will secure a blockbuster tag even if it doesn’t hold very strong on weekdays. However, seeing the advances, it can be said that Spider-Man: No Way Home has comfortably passed the Monday Test and is again heading towards a double-digit Monday, which is impressive.

An interesting thing to note about the Spider-Man franchise is that there has been a sincere effort to keep the production budget in check. The movies in Jon Watts’ trilogy of Spider-Man had a production budget lesser than the first Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man series. The film has had a global debut of $585m and is headed to a final number in the vicinity of $1.5B despite lockdowns in parts of Europe.

Have a look at the day-wise collections of Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Gross figures in brackets)

Day 1 –Rs 32.67cr (39cr)

Day 2 – Rs 19.65cr (24cr)

Day 3 – Rs 26.5cr (32cr)

Day 4 – Rs 29.5cr (35cr)

Total – Rs 108.32cr (130cr)

Written by Rishil Jogani

