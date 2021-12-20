Allu Arjun's Pushpa does well in Hindi; Rakes in Rs 12 crore on its opening weekend

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa performed well in the North over the weekend as it managed to gross Rs. 18.25 crore.

Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun set the box office on fire with a terrific performance down South. Pushpa grossed over 100 crores in just three days from the Southern states alone to put itself in a comfortable position after the weekend. While the performance down South was already expected of, it was the North that surprised the trade. The strong performance of Pushpa in the North reaffirmed the fact that Allu Arjun enjoys a considerable following not just on television and YouTube but also among theatre-going audiences as well.

Pushpa went from strength to strength over the weekend with Saturday performing better than Friday and Sunday bettering both Friday and Saturday. Pushpa exceeded the figures put up by Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Tadap and almost matched up all Indian figures of Antim, from the Northern states alone with relatively fewer operational screens.

Pushpa opened to Rs. 3.25 crore nett for the Hindi version and Rs. 0.75cr nett for the Telugu version on Friday. It saw an upward trend on Saturday as it grossed Rs. 4.25 crore nett for the Hindi version and Rs. 1 crore nett for the Telugu version. The best figures for Pushpa in the North came on Sunday where it grossed Rs. 5 crore nett from the Hindi version and Rs. 1.25 crore nett from the Telugu version to end up with Rs 15.50 crore in its 3-day weekend. The film managed to have a share of Rs. 8 crore from the North. It will emerge as a profitable venture for the stakeholders as the rights were valued at Rs. 10 crores and the film should be able to break even in the North positively by Tuesday and run into overflows by Wednesday.

Although the film showed positive growth over the weekend, it could have had a much better weekend if it was distributed well in the North. The release size of Pushpa in the North was very less in the multiplex chains, effectively 20% of Spider-Man: No Way Home. To put things into perspective, the average ticket price of Pushpa in multiplex chains was half of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is performing the strongest in Maharashtra and we can say that apart from the limited theatrical allocation, the 50% occupancy cap in Maharashtra impacted the numbers considerably as it was practically full all through the day in the allotted seats, and there was no room for growth.

Here is a look at Pushpa’s nett business over the weekend.

Friday – Rs. 3.25cr Hindi Nett + Rs. 0.75cr Telugu Nett = Rs. 4cr

Saturday – Rs. 4.25cr Hindi Nett + Rs. 1cr Telugu Nett = Rs. 5.25cr

Sunday – Rs. 5cr Hindi Nett + Rs. 1.25cr Telugu Nett = Rs. 6.25cr

Total Weekend = Rs 15.50cr (Rs. 18.25cr gross)

How do you expect Pushpa to perform after the weekend?

Written by Rishil Jogani

Also Read: BO: Spider-Man: No Way Home & Pushpa collect 250 crores over the weekend in India- BIGGEST in last 2 years