Pushpa 2 Hindi Day 47 Box Office: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's mass actioner collects Rs 30 lakh on 7th Monday

Allu Arjun's Pushpa continues to attract audiences in its 7th week. The Sukumar-directed movie collected Rs 30 lakh on Day 47. Check out the details.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Jan 20, 2025 | 11:54 PM IST | 574
Allu Arjun
Credits: Mythri Movie Makers

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is nearing its theatrical end after a historic run. The mass action drama directed by Sukumar wrote history at the box office by not only inaugurating the Rs 600 crore club but also the Rs 700 crore club in Hindi. 

Pushpa 2 collects Rs 30 lakh on Day 47; targets Rs 740 crore finish in Hindi 

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule added Rs 30 lakh to the tally on its 7th Monday, Day 47 of its release. The total cume of Pushpa 2 reached a massive Rs 736.70 crore net at the Hindi box office. It will keep attracting the audience for a couple of days until the arrival of Sky Force on January 24, 2025. 

The mass thandavam is targeting a finish of around Rs 740 crore net, which will be a monstrous benchmark for the upcoming movies to breach. It will be interesting to see which forthcoming biggie could topple this massive record at the Hindi box office. 

For the unversed, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2 is currently playing at cinemas. The new version offers 20 minutes of extra footage, which features Allu Arjun in a massy action sequence. The duration of Pushpa 2 went to 3 hr 40 min after the newly added footage. 

Day-wise earnings of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) are listed below:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections
First Week Rs 389 crore
Second Week Rs 178 crore
Third Week Rs 94.75 crore
Fourth Week Rs 49.25 crore
Fifth Week Rs 17.30 crore
Sixth Week Rs 5.95 crore
Seventh Friday  Rs 50 lakh
Seventh Saturday Rs 75 lakh
Seventh Sunday Rs 90 lakh
Seventh Monday Rs 30 lakh
Total  Rs 736.70 crore in 47 days


Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

