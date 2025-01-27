Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 27th January 2025: Sky Force remains atop; Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama climbs to 2nd spot

Pinkvilla keeps presenting daily box office scenerios in Hindi markets. After the additions of Sky Force and Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, Game Changer and Azaad have left the competition of top 5 movies at the Hindi box office. Other movies that are competing in the race includes Emergency, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. On January 27, 2025, here's what the box office chart looks like.

Sky Force Leads The Race; Ramayana Grabs Second Position

Bankrolled by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force received great support from movie offers in the opening weekend including Republic Day. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer earned a total of Rs 68.5 crore in three days. Sky Force has to receive good footfalls on Day 4, to be able to sustain well in the weekdays. It continues to lead the competition while remaining on the first position.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, which clashed with Sky Force, added Rs 40 lakh to its tally at the box office. The cume collection of the 1993 iconic anime film is recorded as Rs 2.5 crore in four days. The animated movie is on the second spot.

The list also includes Emergency, Pushpa 2, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani which are on the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively. While Kangana Ranaut-starrer fetched Rs 20 lakh on its second Monday, the Hindi version of Allu Arjun-starrer added Rs 10 lakh to its business on the 54th day.

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2013 romantic comedy, which has become the third biggest re-release since 2000, stood at Rs 5 lakh on its fourth Monday.

Top 5 Movies In Hindi Markets As On January 27, 2025:

S No. Top Movies At The Hindi Box Office Net Hindi Collections 1 Sky Force TBD 2 Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Rs 40 lakh 3 Emergency Rs 20 lakh 4 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 10 lakh 5 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 5 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 25th January 2025: Sky Force gets support; Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama takes passenger seat