Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 25th January 2025: Sky Force gets support; Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama takes passenger seat

We have witnessed many movies entering the Hindi box office while replacing the others. 2025 began with the arrival of Game Changer and Fateh, followed by Emergency and Azaad. Now, Sky Force and Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama have been ruling the markets. Let's take a look at top 5 movies which are currently competing at the Hindi box office.

Sky Force Grabs First Class; Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Secures 2nd

Bankrolled by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Sky Force opened with Rs 13.75 crore on Friday. On Day 2, it performed even better at the box office due to good word-of-mouth and lucrative movie offers where the effective price of tickets for most people was Rs 20-50, inclusive of convenience charges. The aerial actioner stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, which was re-released in theaters on January 24, opened at Rs 40 lakh at the box office. The remastered 4k version of the iconic anime film earned Rs 60 lakh on second day. The adaptation of Indian epic tale recorded Rs 1 crore in two days.

Emergency, which was released on January 17, 2025, has completed more than a week. Starring Kangana Ranaut, the historical biographical film collected Rs 40 lakh on the ninth day, bringing its total earnings to Rs 13.85 crore.

Headlined by Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 minted Rs 25 lakh on 52nd day of its release in the Hindi markets, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 738.2 crore. On its ninth day, Azaad fetched Rs 15 lakh at the box office, recording a total of Rs 6.5 crore in its soon-to-end theatrical run.

Top 5 Movies And Their Performances At The Hindi Box Office On January 25, 2025:

S No. Top Movies At The Hindi Box Office Net Hindi Collections 1 Sky Force Rs 24.50 crore 2 Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Rs 60 lakh 3 Emergency Rs 40 lakh 4 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 25 lakh 5 Azaad Rs 15 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

