Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 29th January 2025: Sky Force completes 6 days as the chart-topper

Hindi box office is currently buzzing with the diverse range of movies in the first month of 2025. It has witnessed many underperformers with the exceptions of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's re-release and the entry of Sky Force. Needless to say, both of them are among the top 5 films running in the Hindi belt. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, Emergency, and Pushpa 2: The Rule are the other three movies in the race.

Sky Force Maintains Top Spot In First Week; Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Follows

Co-directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force has been a top performer in its first week at the Hindi box office. It has maintained the first position for six consecutive days including today. Starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, Sky Force earned Rs 5 crore on January 29 which marks its first Wednesday.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama remained on the second position in the list. The 90s iconic anime film, based on Indian epic tale, Ramayana, collected Rs 20 lakh on the same day.

Emergency, which had been a top performing movie in the list until Sky Force and Ramayana's arrivals, continued to be on the third spot. Kangana Ranaut-starrer recorded Rs 10 lakh on its second Wednesday.

Pushpa 2 also added Rs 10 lakh to its kitty on the 56th day of the release in Hindi language. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 2024 blockbuster movie secured fourth position.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani maintained Rs 5 lakh on the fourth Wednesday of its re-release. Ayan Mukerji's 2013 helmer which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone rested on the fifth spot.

Box Office Chart Of Movies At Hindi Box Office As Per Their Rankings On January 29

S No. Top Movies At The Hindi Box Office Net Collections 1 Sky Force Rs 5 crore 2 Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Rs 20 lakh 3 Emergency Rs 10 lakh 4 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 10 lakh 5 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 5 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.