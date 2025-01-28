Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Day 5 India Box Office: Anime on one of the GREATEST STORIES adds Rs 30 lakh net to its kitty

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is considered as one of the best adaptations of Ramayana, the Indian epic by Valmiki. Released in the 1990s, the Japanese-Indian anime film has received cult status over the decades. The 1993 animated movie was dubbed in Hindi language back then. People, who have grown up watching their favorite cartoons on television sets in the early 2000s, still cherish this Ramayana's animated adaptation. Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama will complete the first week of its re-release in a few days.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Collects Rs 30 Lakh On Day 5

Jointly distributed by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment among others, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama fetched Rs 30 lakh on the fifth day of its re-release in India. It has been scoring decently so far, with special mention to Day 3 (Rs 1 crore), which coincided with India's 76th Republic Day.

The cume earnings of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama is recorded as Rs 2.8 crore in five days. The anime film earned a business of around Rs 2 crore (Rs 2.1 crore exact) in the opening weekend.

Box Office Performance Of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama In Five Days:

Days Net Earnings In India Day 1 Rs 40 lakh Day 2 Rs 70 lakh Day 3 Rs 1 crore Day 4 Rs 40 lakh Day 5 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 2.8 crore in five days

Its Competitions At The Box Office

Re-released on January 24, 2025, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama clashed with Sky Force at the box office. In its second week, Yugo Sako's co-directorial will also face Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer, Deva, starting from January 31, 2025.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama In Theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

