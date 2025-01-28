Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 28th January 2025: Sky Force continues ruling week with no new release

January 2025 welcomed movies like Game Changer, Fateh, Emergency, Azaad, and Sky Force at the Hindi box office and the month is all set to end in three days. It will present Deva by the end of its last week before February knocks our doors. As of now, Sky Force, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, Emergency, Pushpa 2, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani are in the race of top movies in Hindi markets. Out of which, some of them have almost reached the finish line.

Sky Force Rules The Hindi Box Office Until Deva's Arrival

Starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, Sky Force arrived in cinemas on Friday. On January 28, 2025, (Day 5), the aerial actioner added a number of Rs 6.25 crore at the box office. Jointly helmed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the film continues to lead the race in Hindi markets.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama earned Rs 30 lakh on the same day. It is on the second position in the competition. Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency added Rs 15 lakh to its tally on second Tuesday and remains on the third spot.

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2 recorded Rs 10 lakh on its eighth Tuesday. Allu Arjun's mass action drama is on the fourth position. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fetched Rs 5 lakh on the fourth Tuesday while lagging at the fifth spot in the race.

Box Office Performances Of These Movies In Hindi Markets As On January 28, 2025:

Advertisement

S No. Top Movies At The Hindi Box Office Net Hindi Collections 1 Sky Force Rs 6.25 crore 2 Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Rs 30 lakh 3 Emergency Rs 15 lakh 4 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 10 lakh 5 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Rs 5 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 27th January 2025: Sky Force remains atop; Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama climbs to 2nd spot