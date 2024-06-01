Top Rajkummar Rao Film Openers: Mr And Mrs Mahi takes biggest start for actor at the box office

Mr And Mrs Mahi directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, emerged as Rajkummar Rao's biggest theatrical opener in a lead or a supporting role, as it netted around Rs 6.75 crores on the first day. The film released on Cinema Lovers Day where tickets were priced at a flat rate of Rs 99 for the standard formats. Like Srikanth, Mr And Mrs Mahi looks to emerge as yet another successful film for the actor, although a lot will depend upon how it holds in the subsequent days.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Emerged As Rajkummar Rao's Biggest Opener At The Indian Box Office

Rajkummar Rao has benefitted from the change in public sentiments for actors who were renowned as good actors but not big box office draws. Audiences are now showing willingness to pay and watch them on the big screen. On the contrary, the actors who were considered to be big box office draws, now have to even lure audiences by their performances.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Was Aided By Subsidized Ticket Rates

Audiences are becoming very critical about their movie preferences due to how expensive watching a film on the big screen has become. Mr And Mrs Mahi was significantly benefitted by low ticketing rates on the opening day. It is now to be seen how the movie does in the days to come, now that the ticket rates are back to normal.

Rajkummar Rao's Year At The Movies Has Been Good With Srikanth And Mr And Mrs Mahi

The year of 2024 has been good for Rajkummar Rao and he has more films to release. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Stree 2 are set to release by the end of the year. Stree 2 is sure to take Rajkummar Rao's career biggest start.

Have A Look At Rajkummar Rao's Biggest Theatrical Openers

Movie India Nett Opening Day Mr And Mrs Mahi Rs 6.75 crores Stree Rs 6.65 crores Judgementall Hai Kya Rs 4.50 crores Kai Po Che Rs 3.70 crores Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Rs 2.85 crores Roohi Rs 2.75 crores Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 Rs 2.75 crores Srikanth Rs 2.25 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi Rs 2.20 crores

Watch the Mr And Mrs Mahi Trailer

About Mr And Mrs Mahi

Mr And Mrs Mahi is a movie centered around a couple that is united by their love for cricket. Mr Mahi, who is a trained cricketer, is unable to continue pursuing cricket due to family pressure and continuous failures. When he sees that his wife is not just passionate about cricket but also very good at it, he decides to coach her and make her play for the national team. Not too long later, Mrs Mahi releases that Mr Mahi has his own selfish reasons to make her play cricket at the highest level. To know what happens later, you need to watch Mr And Mrs Mahi in theatres.

Mr And Mrs Mahi In Theatres

Mr And Mrs Mahi is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the movie now.

