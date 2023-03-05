Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Preview: Ranbir, Shraddha film's runtime, screen count, advance booking

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are teaming up for the first time on the Luv Ranjan-directed romantic comedy, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Lot of hopes are pinned on the film for the revival of romantic comedies in the Hindi Film Industry, more so because of the names associated on the same. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was recently certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 159 minutes (2 hours 39 minutes).

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as the market leader, Yash Raj Films is on board as the worldwide distributor and the rom-com is slated to get a wide release across the country. According to early trends, the screen count for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is expected to be in the range of 3500 to 3700 screens though a lot could change by Tuesday evening depending on the demand for the tickets among the audience. The showcasing is heavily concentrated in the metros as the film is targeting the youth for the opening day and then shift its focus for the family audience through its extended weekend.

The makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have opened up the romantic and comic portions of the film and according to sources, there is a strong and hilarious family angle too associated to the story which has been left for the audience to explore on the big screen. The hope is also on the content to fire in a big way as the potential in the long run is sky-high when you have Ranbir Kapoor in a good rom-com.

Advance booking of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The partial advances for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opened on Saturday at 4 pm, with full-fledged starting to open up from Sunday morning. The initial response to the advance booking of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is encouraging and it’s all on the momentum to continue from here on to put the film in the position to take a good opening. The three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – have sold approximately 7500 tickets for the opening day (March 8) as of Sunday at 3:30 pm, and the three chains should ideally be targeting a final total in the range of 70,000 tickets. There is Holi holiday, which will impact the morning shows, but then the second half of the day will act as a national holiday making up for the loss of revenue in the morning.

However, places like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal will function like a non-holiday for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as the Holi Holiday falls on March 7 in these markets. The target for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar should be to open in the range of Rs 13 to 17 crore on March 8. Holi in the North is conventionally known to be a heavy-on-spot booking day in the North market, which should help the footfalls through the day. It’s going to be an interesting trajectory for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaaar, but the early trends are encouraging as they indicate a good start at the box office for this romantic comedy.

