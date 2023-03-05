Pathaan Box Office: 2138 days later, Shah Rukh Khan reclaims throne for Hindi Film Industry from Bahubali 2

Ever since the day of it’s release, Pathaan has been on a record-breaking spree. It has been 40 days since it’s release, and today, ever major record comes under the name of this Shah Rukh Khan led action thriller. The only one remaining was the lifetime record of Bahubali 2, which had earned a historic figure of Rs 511 crore in the Hindi Markets. This number seemed like a distant dream for any film, especially in the post pandemic world. But a great man once said, ‘Impossible means, I’m possible’, and it’s certainly a belief that the King – SRK follows in life.

Pathaan takes the throne from Bahubali 2

Bahubali 2 has been sitting at the number one spot for the last 2138 days and finally, on the morning of Sunday, March 5, 2023, Pathaan has gone past the collections of Bahubali 2, to emerge an industry hit. The top spot for films in the Hindi markets have conventionally been held by the films from the Hindi Film Industry and the throne has finally shifted to where it originally belonged. Bahubali 2 is a cultural event that took the nation by storm breaking the regional barriers and starting a whole new wave of Pan India Films and despite it losing the uno spot to Pathaan, it will still continue to be remembered as a historic phenomenon.

At this point of time, every film industry has it’s own film at the top spot. While the Tamil Film Industry broke the record held by Bahubali 2 last year with the release of Vikram, the Telugu and Kannada film industry too attained the feat in 2021 with the release of RRR and KGF 2 respectively. To note, Bahubali 2 held the record for 1792 days in Telugu Film Industry, 1812 days in Kannada Film Industry and 1862 days in Tamil Film Industry.

The Malayalam industry was the only industry where Bahubali 2 could not top the local all-time grosser - Pulimurugan – as the SS Rajamouli epic took the 2nd spot in the box office charts upon its release. Talking of Pathaan, the Siddharth Aanand directorial, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is a blockbuster of epic proportion not just in India but across the globe. The film has shattered and destroyed all records overseas as it’s headed for a finish of $47 million abroad, thereby emerging the #1 film in the international belts too.

Pathaan is a historic blockbuster

The footfalls in India too are above the 3 crore mark, which is a big feat, more so in the post pandemic world. Pathaan has done all the business in the non-festive period, and the sustained distribution strategy of rate reductions and offers helped the film get better traction and trend in the long run. History has been created and now, it would take some time to replicate this feat. It took Shah Rukh Khan and 2138 to top Bahubali 2, and going forward, it would be interesting to see which Hindi film can replicate the Pathaan phenomenon. Pathaan is headed to finish around the Rs 515 crore range in Hindi, in addition to the Tamil and Telugu dubbed version, taking all India Total closer to the Rs 535 crore mark. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

