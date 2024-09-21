Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collections: Sohum Shah starrer registers BIGGEST Friday of its run on National Cinema Day; Nets Rs 2.60 crore

Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah in the lead role saw a superb jump on its second Friday, thanks to National Cinema Day, where tickets prices were deducted to the flat rates of Rs 99 nationwide in the standard formats.

Tumbbad Registers Second Friday Bigger Than The First Friday In Re-Release

The cinematic gem found its audience after 6 years at the cinema halls, proving that the movie was truly ahead of its time. The Sohum Shah film sold around 2.70 lakh tickets on National Cinema Day and remained the third choice after the Industry hit Stree 2 and the new weekend release Yudhra.

Tumbbad collected Rs 2.60 crore on its second Friday, which is 80% higher than its first Friday of re-release, i.e., the opening day. It will be even crazier if we compare it to the opening day of its initial release, as the movie has recorded more than five times what it did on its first Friday in 2018.

The total cume of the Tumbbad Re-release has reached Rs 15.30 crore net at the Indian box office. Note that the horror-mythology drama was re-released in multiplex chains only, not on single screens. It would have been a massive number if it had returned to its full capacity.

Tumbbad Targeting A Verdict-Challenging Re-Run

The makers left no stone unturned in marketing the movie for its re-release and spent a major chunk, which ultimately worked in its favor. The audience is raving about the movie on social media, and that's driving it to a successful end.

The horror-mytho blended with the themes of greed and folklore has taken over the masses. The movie has already surpassed the lifetime collection of its initial theatrical run and surged on the journey of a verdict-challenging re-run. The movie will be termed a Clean Hit if it recovers its production cost.

The total box office collection of Tumbbad, including its original and re-release theatrical run, currently stands at Rs 27.45 crore net in India.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tumbbad In Its Re-Release Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 3 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore 5 Rs 1.60 crore 6 Rs 1.40 crore 7 Rs 1.30 crore 8 Rs 2.60 crore Total Rs 15.30 crore in 8 days in India

Watch Tumbbad Re-release Trailer

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. (Credit: IMDb)

Tumbbad In Theatres

Tumbbad plays at a theatre near you, again. While the film is available on digital, the best way to enjoy it is on the big screen. Have you watched Tumbbad yet? Also, how excited are you for Tumbbad 2?

