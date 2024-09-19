Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collections Week 1: Sohum Shah's horror-mythology crosses original run in 7 days flat; All set for huge National Cinema Day

Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah in the titular role is faring very well in its re-release. The horror-mythology drama has smashed its original theatrical run in just 7 days of re-release which is huge for a no-star face movie.

Tumbbad Joins Laila Majnu In Surpassing The Original Run During Re-Release

Tumbbad followed the pattern of Imtiaz Ali's Laila Majnu, which became a success story in its re-release. It has emerged as another Hindi movie to surpass the lifetime box office collection of its original run during its re-release. After smashing a box office collection of Rs 6.7 crore on its first weekend, the movie added around Rs 5.95 crore on the weekdays, taking its cume in the 7 days to Rs 12.65 crore net at the Indian box office.

For the record, the Sohum Shah starrer was initially released in 2018, when it could collect only Rs 12.50 crore in its lifetime at the domestic box office.

Tumbbad Is Set For A Record Second Friday

Sohum Shah, the lead actor and producer of the film has gone all out in promoting Tumbbad during its re-release and spent a lot of money. That's what is reflecting at the box office now. The movie is finally getting its theatrical due after attaining cult status over OTT and satellite viewership.

The Rahi Anil Barve-directed film is looking for a huge second Friday tomorrow, courtesy of National Cinema Day, where ticket prices will be slashed to Rs 99. As of 6 PM, Tumbbad has sold around 65,000 tickets in the top three National chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

Tumbbad Builds A Strong Base For Sequel & Future Installments

Tumbbad is expected to collect over Rs 20 crore in its re-release which is certainly good for a 6-year-old movie with no star value. As of now, the total cume of Tumbbad including the original and re-release run has reached Rs 25 crore net in India. Though, the cinematic gem deserves much more than what it is getting. It has set a strong base for its sequel and future parts.

The makers have already announced its sequel and have plans to turn it into a trilogy. If made well, the legacy and brand value of the first part will ensure a bumper opening for future installments.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tumbbad In Its Re-Release Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 3 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore 5 Rs 1.60 crore 6 Rs 1.40 crore 7 Rs 1.30 crore (est.) Total Rs 12.60 crore in 7 days in India

Watch the Tumbbad Re-Release Trailer

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. (Credit: IMDb)

Tumbbad In Theatres

Tumbbad now plays in a theatre near you. While the film is available on digital, it only makes sense to experience it on the big screen. Have you watched Tumbbad yet? Do let us know.

