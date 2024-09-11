Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Preview: Sohum Shah starrer aims to spring a surprise

Post the success of Rockstar, Laila Majnu, and Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein in their re-release in 2024, the exhibition sector at present is bullish on the theatrical prospects of many films in the month of September. The coming week sees the release of the Sohum Shah-led Tumbbad, and the film is showing some movement in the advance booking, which is rare for a re-release. As on Wednesday at 7 PM, Tumbbad has sold approximately 8200 tickets in the top 3 national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, for the opening day alone.

While PVRInox is leading with 5400 tickets, Cinepolis has sold approximately 2800 tickets for the opening day. With a day and a half still to go, Tumbbad is expected to sell around 20,000 tickets in the national chains, which is excellent for a 6-year-old film. While the pricing is under check, with most places at Rs 149, the film has enough showcasing to open higher than what it did back in 2018.

For those unaware, Tumbbad had opened at Rs 50 lakh in India and ended up earning Rs 12.25 crore by the end of its run. While the trend was decent, it was a box office failure due to high cost of production. The Sohum Shah-led mytho-thriller will aim to change its verdict with the re-release, though it’s a long way ahead.

So far, films with good music have done well in the reruns, and Tumbbad will have to break this rule to emerge a winner. Tumbbad has a restrained run time of 104 minutes (1 hour 44 minute), which could work in its favour. The film is releasing only in the national multiplex chains, all across the country, and if it fetches a response, which it looks like from the pre-sales, there is a shot for Tumbbad to record a theatrical run until the arrival of Devara on September 27.

Advertisement

The first day business of Tummbad is expected to be in the North of Rs 50 lakh going by the present advance trends, which means an opening higher than what it earned in 2018. It’s about the journey post that, though we can put a sure shot number on the first day by Thursday night. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Tumbbad Re-Release Advance Bookings: Sohum Shah's horror-drama sells an EXCELLENT 6000 tickets in top chains for opening day, 2 of days before release