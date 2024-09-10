Tumbbad Re-Release Advance Bookings: Sohum Shah's horror-drama sells an EXCELLENT 6000 tickets in top chains for opening day, 2 of days before release

Tumbbad directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah in a titular role is all set for a re-release in theatres. When the movie released in theatres back in 2018, it was not very well received as it only neted a little over Rs 12 crore. Yes, the film trended well considering that it reached Rs 12 crore after opening in the vicinity of Rs 50 lakh but that was never going to be enough.

Over time, Tumbbad gained a cult status and owing to its growing popularity and the fact that nostalgia viewing is picking up, makers thought to re-release their film and this may prove to be the best decision that they've ever made.

Tumbbad Has Sold An Excellent 6000 Tickets In Top National Chains For Opening Day, 2 Days Before Release

The makers of Tumbbad have gone all out with the re-release of their film on the 13th of September and the results are showing as the movie has already sold 6000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day, 2 days before release. Of the 6000 tickets sold in top chains, PVRInox have contributed more than 4000 tickets and Cinepolis has contributed just under 2000 tickets. While the exact showcasing of the movie is not known yet, it seems like it will secure a good number of screens for itself considering the ticketing pressure that is already visible.

Advertisement

With 2 days to go, it looks like the Sohum Shah film will comfortably sell over 20000 tickets in top chains by the end of its advance. It is all set to become the highest collecting film on the first day of re-release. This may sound strange but Tumbbad is looking to more than quadruple its original opening day, on the first day of re-release.

Tumbbad's Advance Bookings Are Proving That Few Films Are Actually Ahead Of Time

Tumbbad with its advances is proving that few films are actually ahead of their time. It won't at all be surprising if Tumbbad in its re-release crosses the collections that it posted in the original run, in the very first week of re-release. Tumbbad may well turn out to be a verdict challenging film. In the past, few movies that didn't do well in their original run did exceedingly well in the re-run and that led to the changing of their verdicts and we are probably going to witness that again; Only that this is happening in the modern era when the movie is available to be watched for free on digital. Even Veer Zaara is re-releasing on 13th September but the release is not as extensive.

Advertisement

Watch Tumbbad's Re-Release Trailer

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. (Credit: IMDb)

Tumbbad In Theatres

Tumbbad re-releases in theatres on 13th September, 2024. While the film is available on digital, it only makes sense to experience it on the big screen. How excited are you for Tumbbad's re-release? What are your expectations from the movie?