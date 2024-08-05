Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Monday Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn, Tabu film fuses out; Collects Rs 70 lakh and heads for single digit week 1

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jimmy Shergill had a washout weekend of around Rs 5.25 crore. The movie's reports were negative as a result of which it didn't really grow over the weekend. Despite a low start, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha dropped by around 60 percent on Monday and this means curtains for the film.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Shows A Steep Drop On Monday; Collects Rs 70 Lakh

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha collected Rs 70 lakh on day 4 and the 4 day cume of the movie now stands at Rs 5.95 crore. The film was incentivised for the first couple of days and if not for that, the collections would be even lower. The first week of the Ajay Devgn film is likely to be Rs 8 crore and then it will be interesting to see if it goes on to secure a double-digit lifetime total or not.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha And Ulajh Look At A Photo Finish Of Around Rs 10 Crore

The mature romantic-thriller released alongside Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh and that movie, after a lower start but a better trend over the weekend, has managed to match the Monday numbers. It may very likely match or go past Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha in its full run. The Ajay-Tabu film released in 2000 screens while the makers of Ulajh opted for a limited release in 750-800 screens.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 1.65 crore 2 Rs 1.75 crore 3 Rs 1.85 crore 4 Rs 70 lakh Total Rs 5.95 crore in 4 days in India

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The story of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha runs parallelly in two different timelines: one in 2001 and one in the present day, that is 2024. Krishna (younger version played by Shantanu Maheshwari, older version played by Ajay Devgn), who had been jailed for the alleged murder of 2 civilians, is all set to be released from jail after 22½ years. He is afraid to step out since he doesn't know whether he wants to see his old love Vasudha (the younger version played by Saiee Manjrekar, the older version played by Tabu) outside the jail on the day of his release or not.

Gradually, we understand the kind of relationship Krishna and Vasudha shared and how they ended up being lovers who were circumstantially torn apart. Watch Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha to learn what went behind Krishna's arrest and how Vasudha spent her life waiting for Krishna.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha In Theatres

