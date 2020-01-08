Upcoming Bollywood Movies in 2020: Here’s the list of films set to hit the screens this month
The Hindi film industry, also known as Bollywood, brought forth some amazing and some not so good films in 2019. Now, with the new year 2020, we can expect some even better content in the form of film releases every Friday. With each Friday, Bollywood is set to bring the different genres of films for cinema lovers and this month, it begins with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Both the films will be hitting the screen on January 10, 2020, and there is a certain amount of buzz about each of them. Apart from these two, the month of January will see some big releases like Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D and many more.
Check out the releases of January 2020 below:
|Film
|Release DATE
|Sab Kushal Mangal
|03-Jan
|Bhangra Paa Le
|03-Jan
|Shimla Mirchi
|03-Jan
|Chhapaak
|10-Jan
|Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
|10-Jan
|Jai Mummy Di
|17-Jan
|Ae Kaash Ke Hum
|17-Jan
|Street Dancer 3D
|24-Jan
|Panga
|24-Jan
|Happy Hardy and Heer
|31-Jan
|Jawaani Jaaneman
|31-Jan
