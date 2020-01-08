Upcoming Bollywood Movies in 2020: Here’s the list of films set to hit the screens this month

Bollywood is all set to kick off entertainment in style in 2020. Check out the list of releases coming forth this year for your entertainment.
5430 reads Mumbai Updated: January 8, 2020 04:29 pm
Upcoming Bollywood Movies in 2020: Here’s the list of films set to hit the screens this monthUpcoming Bollywood Movies in 2020: Here’s the list of films set to hit the screens this month
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Hindi film industry, also known as Bollywood, brought forth some amazing and some not so good films in 2019. Now, with the new year 2020, we can expect some even better content in the form of film releases every Friday. With each Friday, Bollywood is set to bring the different genres of films for cinema lovers and this month, it begins with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Both the films will be hitting the screen on January 10, 2020, and there is a certain amount of buzz about each of them. Apart from these two, the month of January will see some big releases like Kangana Ranaut’s Panga, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D and many more.

Check out the releases of January 2020 below:

Film Release DATE
Sab Kushal Mangal 03-Jan
Bhangra Paa Le 03-Jan
Shimla Mirchi 03-Jan
Chhapaak 10-Jan
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 10-Jan
Jai Mummy Di 17-Jan
Ae Kaash Ke Hum 17-Jan
Street Dancer 3D 24-Jan
Panga 24-Jan
Happy Hardy and Heer 31-Jan
Jawaani Jaaneman 31-Jan

Credits :Pinkvilla

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement