Upcoming Bollywood Movies in 2020: Here’s the list of films set to hit the screens this month

Bollywood is all set to kick off entertainment in style in 2020. Check out the list of releases coming forth this year for your entertainment.

The Hindi film industry, also known as Bollywood, brought forth some amazing and some not so good films in 2019. Now, with the new year 2020, we can expect some even better content in the form of film releases every Friday. With each Friday, Bollywood is set to bring the different genres of films for cinema lovers and this month, it begins with ’s Chhapaak and -Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Both the films will be hitting the screen on January 10, 2020, and there is a certain amount of buzz about each of them. Apart from these two, the month of January will see some big releases like ’s Panga, and ’s Street Dancer 3D and many more.

Check out the releases of January 2020 below:

Film Release DATE Sab Kushal Mangal 03-Jan Bhangra Paa Le 03-Jan Shimla Mirchi 03-Jan Chhapaak 10-Jan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 10-Jan Jai Mummy Di 17-Jan Ae Kaash Ke Hum 17-Jan Street Dancer 3D 24-Jan Panga 24-Jan Happy Hardy and Heer 31-Jan Jawaani Jaaneman 31-Jan

