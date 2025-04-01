US Box Office: What to expect from the next big Hollywood release, A Minecraft Movie?

The much awaited comedy adventure from Hollywood, A Minecraft Movie is set to release soon in theatres worldwide. The film is directed by Jared Hess and stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen as its leading cast. This upcoming Warner Bros. film carries huge expectations at the box office as it features a popular star cast in the live movie adaptation of a globally popular video game.

US Box Office Expectations from A Minecraft Movie

As per various reports, A Minecraft Movie is set to take a huge start at the box office with an opening of over USD 60 Million. This estimation for the movie is hugely based on its advance tickets sold. This video game film has overtaken all the PG Rated Hollywood movies released in 2025 which includes some very big names like Dog Man and Paddington in Peru with its advance ticket sales.

The last big Hollywood release with a PG rating was Disney's popular Snow White adaptation featuring Gal Gadot, Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap. Though the film is still running in theatres, it bombed at the box office with highly negative reviews and is looking to end its run very soon.

Comparing it to the several other popular video game adaptation movies, Minecraft Movie secures the 3rd highest position when we talk about only the advance ticket sales. The top 2 positions are held by Super Mario Bros. Movie which sold tickets worth $146.3M in its pre-sales followed by Five Nights at Freddy’s with an opening of $80M.

The new found love of Hollywood and its audience for video games or cartoon based movies has proven to be largely beneficial in recent times. Along with their favourite characters and stories, the audiences also get a dose of nostalgia or favouritism which is an evergreen ingredient for a blockbuster movie in every industry around the world.

Along with these factors already standing side by side with this Jason Momoa starrer, its content clicking with the audience can lead to a memorable box office blockbuster in Hollywood’s first release of the second quarter of 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

