Box Office: Snow White finishes first full week with lackluster returns, casting doubt on break-even prospects

Snow White wrapped its first full week at the US box office, earning just USD 1.8 million on Thursday—a 13.6 percent drop from Wednesday.

Comparatively, Maleficent 2’s first Thursday performance capped at USD 1.8 million with a 2.3 percent drop, Dumbo made USD 2.1 million with a 12.5 percent wane, Jungle Cruise dipped 13.6 percent to earn USD 2.9 million, and Wonka raked in USD 4.2 million with a 4.2 percent decline.

The PG live-action remake of the 1937 Disney classic has earned USD 52.6 million in the domestic market—a dismal figure considering it was expected to make the same amount as early as its opening weekend.

However, Snow White was also expected to disappoint due to fans canceling it before it hit theaters. Mouse House devotees first denounced the offering for its blind casting—picking Rachel Zegler, a Latina, to play Disney’s fairest princess. The actress, moreover, did not help her case when she called the aforementioned iteration of Snow White “weird.” That version, for those who may not know, serves as the inspiration for the PG live-action remake. Zegler also invited the wrath of Trump supporters after she slammed him online. Additionally, Gal Gadot, who plays the titular character’s evil stepmother, was canceled by the masses for her Zionist views.

Things were looking favorable for the film around March 15 when it premiered for critics in Los Angeles, drawing immense appreciation from them concerning CGI work and performances by the cast, but the positive buzz soon fizzled out.

Made on a hefty USD 250 million budget minus marketing costs, Snow White is a costly affair, and with its current trajectory, it looks like it won’t even break even theatrically.

The title was supposed to revive the sluggish 2025 box office, but it seems exhibitors will have to wait until A Minecraft Movie arrives on April 4. The Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, and Jennifer Coolidge starrer is projected to gross USD 55 to USD 75 million in its opening weekend. If the numbers manifest, it will obviously be at Snow White’s expense, as both movies are family-friendly entries, making them direct competitors.

Snow White is playing in theaters now, for those interested.