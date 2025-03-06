Box Office: Analysing the highest grossers of all actors part of A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is currently one of the most awaited movies of the year based on a game loved by almost everyone across the globe, Minecraft. The film stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge. This adventure comedy is going to be directed by Jared Hess, releasing soon on April 4, 2025. Let's take a look at the highest Grossers of the lead actors of the film and know what to expect from this upcoming live action gaming movie:

1. Jason Momoa

For the star Jason Momoa, the position of the highest grosser of his career is currently filled by Aquaman, his 2018 superhero film marking his entry as the titular character in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film was directed by James Wan as the 6th film in the cinematic universe. Among his co-stars, the film included Amber Heard as the female lead, Patrick Wilson as the antagonist, and a supporting cast of Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

The film marked its release in December 2018 and opened to highly positive reviews. It was made at a budget of USD 160 - 200 Million and ended up being a box office blockbuster at a total worldwide gross of USD 1.15 Billion in its lifetime run. A sequel to the film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released in 2023. Though it was a very hyped up film, it failed to match the expectations of the audience and failed to become as huge of a grosser as the first part.

2. Jack Black

In the large career span of Jack Black in Hollywood, his highest grossing film as of now is Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. This fantasy adventure comedy film was released in the year 2017. Its co-star cast alongside Jack Black also consisted of popular names like Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby and Bobby Cannavale.

It is the sequel to the 1995 film Jumanji.

The film generated huge interest among the audience due to the film’s plot and casting. Later, this Jake Kadsan directorial was received with a highly positive reception by the audience. It was made at a budget of USD 90 Million and ended up grossing USD 962.5 Million globally.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.