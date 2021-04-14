Vakeel Saab set to emerge a hit at the box-office; Power Star Pawan Kalyan recovers 90% of investment already

Vakeel Saab set to emerge Pawan Kalyan's biggest grosser till date; Emerges a winner at the box-office despite all the hurdles. Detailed report

Vakeel Saab has stood strong against all the oppositions to get a verdict delivered in its favour as the film is on its course to emerge a box-office hit. The Pawan Kalyan film has recorded a distributor share of Rs 68 crore plus in it’s five day run at the box-office, and is going to be the highest grosser of Power Star’s career. The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana distribution rights of Vakeel Saab was pegged at Rs 75 crore, and it has already recovered 90 percent of investment in five day run.

The film should reach the breakeven mark by the end of first week and enter into the surplus zone from second Friday. While a hit tag is assured at the moment, it remains to be seen if Vakeel Saab manages to elevate its status to super-hit or blockbuster. It’s the second week trend that will give us a clear picture on where it’s headed. The film faced ample of opposition in the first week of it’s release – ranging from the rising covid cases to the political pressure put on cinema owners to reduce the ticket rates and finally, cancellation of benefit shows – but the Power Star fans have taken it through the finishing line.

As per early trends, the film is rock-steady on it’s sixth day i.e. Wedneday and is expected to record a share of Rs 5.50 crore plus, taking the six day total to Rs 73.50 crore plus. It’s a victory for Pawan Kalyan and he yet again shows why he is the biggest crowd puller of Telugu cinema. He has got these figures with a relatively non-commercial film like Vakeel Saab that was devoid of comedy and other quintessential elements of Telugu cinema. A distributor share of Rs 90 crore plus will push it’s status towards the super-hit mark.

As far as the producers are concerned, Vakeel Saab has proved to be a massive money spinner for both, Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju with humongous returns – ranging from theatrical revenue to non-theatrical revenue, which has fetched Rs 50 crore.

Vakeel Saab Five Day Total in APTS:

Distributor Share: Rs 68 crore

Rights Sold: Rs 75 crore

Recovery: 90%

