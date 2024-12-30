Vanvaas Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma's movie to end its theatrical run by grossing just Rs 7 crore

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, is near its end at the box office. The emotional family drama couldn't attract the audience much and failed to register footfalls at the ticket window.

Vanvaas set to end its global theatrical run with a sorry fate at just Rs 7 crore

Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Vanvaas opened with just Rs 50 lakh net on its opening day. The movie ended its first weekend under Rs 3 crore mark, and further wrapped the first week at Rs 4.5 crore net in India. The film faced a major dent due to the blockbuster wave of Pushpa 2 and the phenomenal run of Mufasa: The Lion King. In addition, the release of Varun Dhawan's Baby John put the final nail in the coffin as Vanvaas was left with very few screens in its second week.

Like its poor reception in India, the movie failed to do anything magical overseas. It is now heading for its end at the box office. As per trends, Vanvaas will wind its global theatrical run at a mere Rs 7 crore gross, bagging a disaster verdict.

Vanvaas opens to average word-of-mouth; OTT release is the last hope

The Anil Sharma film met with average to poor reception among the audience. Had it been superlative word-of-mouth, the box office picture could have been different. Now, the only hope for Vanvaas is its OTT release. It will be interesting to see if the movie can ignite buzz during its digital release.

The makers will have to face losses with Vanvaas as the non-theatrical deal could only recover some cost but not change its unfortunate fate.

