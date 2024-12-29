The Varun Dhawan-led Baby John has seen a poor trajectory over its opening weekend, as after a start of Rs 10.75 crore on Christmas Holiday, the Kalees directorial has collected approximately Rs 27.00 crore over the 5-day-period. The action entertainer, which is a remake of Tamil Film Theri, was of course impacted by the competition from Mufasa: The Lion King in urban areas and Pushpa 2: The Rule in the mass circuits, but more than that, the content has not landed with the target audience.

The remake factor came into picture again, as there seems to be a wide consumption of the Atlee directed Thalapathy Vijay starrer for free on YouTube and other digital platforms. The historic success of Jawan in Hindi made the reach of Theri even wider, as the audience got exposed to Atlee's brand of commercial cinema with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. The lack of hit music also contributed to the low show at the ticket window, though the Christmas Holiday did play a role in boosting the first-day business.

The issue with Baby John was the lack of interest due to remake and the failure is yet another message from the audience that they don’t wish to consume remakes on the big screen anymore, as the demand is for original content in the commercial space. The film did get to a decent opening as the promo tried to establish the film as an adaption and not a remake, but the final edit had a lot more to do with Theri than the pre-releases assets.

The film will fold under the Rs 50 crore mark in Hindi in India, though the good news rests in the fact that the makers had fetched good pre-sales from digital and satellite players over the Rs 100 crore mark, thereby hedging the losses to a large extent. The fate of the film continues to be a failure. There are some strange celebrations in a section of the industry, but one must realise that it’s important for original non-franchise feature films to work with younger heroes, as the success of mid-budget films is a must for longevity of the fraternity and stars.

Here's a look at day-wise box office of Baby John

Wednesday: Rs 10.75 crore

Thursday: Rs 4.25 crore

Friday: Rs 3.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.50 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 27.00 crore

