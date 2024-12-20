Vanvaas Review: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma led family-drama falls prey to outdated screenplay, clichéd storytelling and long length, despite noble intentions

Plot

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, revolves around Deepak Tyagi (Nana Patekar), a widower suffering from dementia who lives in Shimla with his three grown children. After his children abandon him in Varanasi under the pretense of his death by drowning in the Ganges, Deepak wanders, all disoriented. He encounters Veeru (Utkarsh Sharma), a local orphan and petty thief. Initially, Veeru exploits Deepak but soon, he realizes the gravity of the situation when he learns about the plight of many abandoned elderly in Varanasi. After an attempt to send Deepak to what he believes is an ashram in Vishakapatnam, Veeru's girlfriend, Mina (Simrat Kaur), reveals that it's a fraudulent setup for kidney theft. The narrative then follows Veeru, Mina, and others as they strive to save Deepak, take him back home to Shimla to confront his disrespectful children, and seek justice for him.

What Works for Vanvaas

Vanvaas has a heart in the right place. It does not shy away from portraying a harsh reality of abandonment and the vulnerability of the elderly in Varanasi. The film's noble intentions shine through, aiming to shed light on social issues with sincerity. It's evident that this film was made out of passion rather than purely for commercial gain, and this adds a layer of authenticity to its storytelling. The backdrop of Varanasi and Shimla is aesthetic.

What Doesn't Work for Vanvaas

Vanvaas struggles with several execution flaws. The screenplay feels outdated, relying heavily on clichés seen in numerous previous films. The pacing is painfully slow, stretching the thin narrative to over its 2-hour 40-minute runtime. This can test the patience of even the most sympathetic viewer. The plot lacks depth and innovation, making the film feel like a missed opportunity to delve deeper into its potentially rich themes. The length of the movie, combined with its predictable plot points, significantly detracts from the viewing experience.

Performances in Vanvaas

Nana Patekar brings a nuanced performance to the role of Deepak Tyagi, capturing the essence of a man lost in his own mind with a touch of authenticity. Utkarsh Sharma as Veeru, decently manages to convey his character's transformation from a thief to a compassionate helper. Simrat Kaur as Mina has a role with little scope for showcasing her acting chops. The supporting cast performs adequately, but no performance truly elevates the film beyond its script constraints.

Final Verdict of Vanvaas

Ultimately, Vanvaas is a film that, despite its earnest intentions, fails to leave a lasting impact due to its execution. The noble themes are overshadowed by a clichéd narrative and a screenplay that does not engage or innovate. While the performances are alright, they are not enough to salvage the film from its pacing and predictability issues.

Vanvaas could have been a moving critique on the abandonment of the elderly but ends up as a film that one might appreciate for its heart but struggle to sit through due to its numerous shortcomings.

You can watch Vanvaas at a theatre near you, now. Are you planning to watch the family-drama in theatres? Do let us know.

