Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 Box Office Day 1: Chiyaan Vikram's action drama hits by legal issues; grosses Rs 3.85 crore on opening day
Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran grossed a total of Rs 3.85 crore on its opening day. The action thriller gets heavily affected by legal troubles. Deets Inside.
Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, along with S. J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu (in his Tamil debut), Dushara Vijayan, and Prudhvi Raj, is now running in cinemas in full swing. However, its opening day business was heavily affected by legal issues and show cancellations.
Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 gets affected by legal troubles; grosses Rs 3.85 crore on Day 1
After Thangalaan, trade had big hopes on Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2. However, things went miserably when the movie landed in legal trouble.
In a shocking turn of events all morning shows of the film across the country were called off, dealing a significant blow to the film’s opening-day collections. The movie slipped into legal troubles as a Delhi-based entertainment company filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, claiming that the film’s producers failed to fulfill their commitment regarding digital rights before heading for theatrical release.
When the makers could receive the green-signal from the authorities, it was very late. The movie could only enjoy evening and night shows on its opening day, resulting in a sudden decline in the Day 1 figures. As per estimates, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 could only collect Rs 3.85 crore gross on its opening day at the Indian box office.
Things are now in control and the movie is picking up the pace from its second day onwards. The Day 2 figure of the action thriller is expected to be much higher, thanks to the positive reception among the audience and the critics.
Have you watched Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2? Tell us in the comment section and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Box Office: Re-visiting top 3 highest openers of Chiyaan Vikram as Veera Dheera Sooran releases in theatres