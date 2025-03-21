SJ Suryah hails co-star Chiyaan Vikram for Veera Dheera Sooran; calls SU Arun Kumar-directorial ‘Hollywood-like film’

Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is slated to release on March 27, 2025. During the trailer launch event in Chennai, SJ Suryah revealed about working with Vikram and how it felt.

In his speech, the actor said, “This is the first time I am working with Chiyaan Vikram. What a lovely actor. He’s a highly talented actor and a star, someone who has effectively combined both. He’s the pride of the Tamil film industry.”

As the actor continued on the movie and director SU Arun Kumar, SJ Suryah said, “Veera Dheera Sooran is a typical SU Arun Kumar film. As I said, he is a big Martin Scorsese fan. The movie is a Hollywood-like film made in Tamil with local sensibilities.”

Taking a more insightful look into the film, SJ Suryah ensured that the film offered exactly what the director wanted. The actor concluded his words by mentioning how Arun Kumar is not just a good director but also a good human being.

The movie features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Prudhvi Raj, Ramesh Indhira, and many more in key roles.

Directed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame, it is bankrolled by social media influencer Riya Shibu under her banner of HR Pictures. The film is musically crafted by GV Prakash Kumar, with Theni Eshwar and Prasanna GK handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

See the trailer of Veera Dheera Sooran

Talking about Chiyaan Vikram's work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the film Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. The movie was an action-adventure flick featuring the tale of a tribal leader, who set out to stop an apparent sorceress after earning her wrath when assisting a British general in tracing gold in their village.

The movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and many more. The film was lauded for its performances but faced criticisms for historical inaccuracies and writing.