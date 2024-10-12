Vettaiyan 2 Days Worldwide Box Office Collections Update: Rajinikanth starrer ZOOMS PAST Rs 100 crore mark

Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and others, registered a very good hold at the box office on day 2, aided by the holiday. The investigation-thriller-drama collected Rs 25.45 crore on its second day in India, to take the cume to Rs 61.30 crore in 2 days. Clubbed with international takings of around USD 4.75 million (Rs 40 crore), Vettaiyan has crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office in 2 days.

Vettaiyan Crosses Rs 100 Crore At The Worldwide Box Office In Just 2 Days

The 2 day total of Vettaiyan stands at around Rs 101.50 crore. Saturday and Sunday should be very strong for the movie and by the end of the extended weekend, it should be flirting with the Rs 200 crore gross worldwide mark. The film's hold in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is solid. The hold in Karnataka is also good but it has dropped in the Andhra states. North India won't be propelling the biz of the film.

Vettaiyan Is The Most Preferred Film This Dussehra Season

Vettaiyan is clearly the first choice for Indian cinegoers this Dussehra. Every other competing release in India is much behind. The combined opening day collections of Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Martin and other competing releases is less than the second day collections of the Rajinikanth starrer.

Have a look at the 2 Day India Box Office Breakdown of Vettaiyan

State/Region Total Tamil Nadu Rs 36.50 crore Karnataka Rs 8.60 crore APTS Rs 7.30 crore Kerala Rs 7.10 crore North India Rs 0.70 crore North India (Hindi) Rs 1.10 crore India Rs 61.30 crore

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth showcases the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer who is stationed in Kanniyakumari living with his wife and nephew. The man is known to be an encounter specialist and feared by many criminals, earning him the nickname, Vettaiyan meaning The Hunter.

Along with his professional life, the IPS officer meets a girl called Saranya, who is a school teacher and fights for the rights of her students and education. Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev who advocates for human rights and emphasizes that not all crimes should conclude in encounters.

However, things take a dark turn prompting Athiyan to take matters into his own hands; even getting transferred to Chennai. This sets up the rest of the investigative drama and a conflict of ideologies between encountering criminals and human rights.

Vettaiyan In Theatres

Vettaiyan is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office. If you have watched Vettaiyan, how did you find it to be?

