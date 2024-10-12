Vettaiyan India Box Office Collections Day 2: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's action-drama records SOLID HOLD; Grosses Rs 25 crore

Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role along with an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier, has maintained a solid hold on its second day.

Vettaiyan Earns Rs 25 Crore on Day 2, Solid Hold In Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The Tamil language movie is released as a pan-India venture in multiple languages. The movie recorded another banger day in its home, where it grossed around Rs 16 crore after an opening day of Rs 19.75 crore. In two days, the total box office collection for Vettaiyan has reached Rs 36 crore at the Kollywood box office. The movie is expected to end its extended first weekend around Rs 70 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Vettaiyan is also performing well in Kerala, where it collected Rs 3 crore on the second day. It shows a good hold in Karnataka but dropped in Telugu states today.

As per estimates, the movie has grossed Rs 25 crore on its second day in India, bringing its two days total collection to Rs 60.85 crore gross at the domestic box office.

Vettaiyan Met With Positive WOM, Performs Well Overseas

The TJ Gnanavel movie has met with positive-to-mixed word of mouth, driving its wheel to a favorable end. However, it's too early to predict where it's heading. The real test will begin on weekdays. If it keeps luring the audience, the cop action-drama can write another success story at the box office.

Rajinikanth enjoys a huge fan base internationally, too. The movie opened with USD 3.3 million in foreign locations, which is Rs 27 crore in Indian currencies. According to estimates, it collected well on its second day, too, taking its two-day worldwide gross close to Rs 100 crore.

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, showcases the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer stationed in Kanniyakumari living with his wife and nephew. The man is known to be an encounter specialist and feared by many criminals, earning him the nickname Vettaiyan, meaning The Hunter.

Along with his professional life, the IPS officer meets a girl called Saranya, a school teacher, and fights for the rights of her students and education. Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev who advocates for human rights and emphasizes that not all crimes should conclude in encounters.

However, things take a dark turn, prompting Athiyan to take matters into his own hands and even get transferred to Chennai. This sets up the rest of the investigative drama and a conflict of ideologies between encountering criminals and human rights.

Vettaiyan Playing In Theatres

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's Vettaiyan is now playing at a theatre near you. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

