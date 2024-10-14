Vettaiyan Extended Opening Weekend And First Monday Box Office Update: Rajinikanth film DROPS BIG after a GOOD start

Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and others had a good extended first weekend in India, raking in Rs 116 crore in just 4 days. Tamil Nadu and Kerala were the best performers while North India was the worst. Coupled with around USD 8 million from international circuits, the investigation-drama starring Rajinikanth grossed around Rs 183 crore by the end of Sunday.

Vettaiyan Drops Big On 1st Monday After A Very Good First Weekend

The Rajinikanth star-vehicle showed some worrying signs with Sunday evening shows showing low occupancies. Cut to Monday evening, the film has crashed with Tamil Nadu collections expected to be Rs 3.50 crore gross. To put this drop into perspective, Vettaiyan had collected Rs 16 crore in the state on Sunday; Which was the lowest the movie had collected on a single day, in the first weekend. The 5 day total of Vettaiyan looks to be slightly under Rs 75 crore and now even a Rs 100 crore final looks very difficult.

Vettaiyan's Alarming Monday Trend Suggests An Under Rs 250 Crore Global Finish; Still The 2nd Highest Kollywood Grosser Of 2024

The Monday drop suggests a sub-Rs 250 crore global finish and it will be a herculean task to ensure that the film actually manages to do more than what the trends suggest. Rajinikanth's last release Jailer grossed slightly over Rs 600 crore and Vettaiyan will perhaps end up with 40 percent of its collections. Regardless, Vettaiyan is the year's second highest Kollywood grosser already, only behind The Greatest Of All Time, which grossed Rs 456 crore worldwide.

The Day Wise Gross Collections Of Vettaiyan In Tamil Nadu Are As Under

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections 1 Rs 19.75 crore 2 Rs 16.75 crore 3 Rs 18.50 crore 4 Rs 16 crore 5 Rs 3.50 crore (estimated) Total Rs 74.50 crore gross in Tamil Nadu in 5 days

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth showcases the story of SP Athiyan IPS, a police officer who is stationed in Kanniyakumari living with his wife and nephew. The man is known to be an encounter specialist and feared by many criminals, earning him the nickname, Vettaiyan meaning The Hunter.

Along with his professional life, the IPS officer meets a girl called Saranya, who is a school teacher and fights for the rights of her students and education. Amitabh Bachchan takes on the role of Supreme Court Justice Sathyadev who advocates for human rights and emphasizes that not all crimes should conclude in encounters.

However, things take a dark turn prompting Athiyan to take matters into his own hands; even getting transferred to Chennai. This sets up the rest of the investigative drama and a conflict of ideologies between encountering criminals and human rights.

Vettaiyan In Theatres

Vettaiyan is now playing at a theatre near you.

