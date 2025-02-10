Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office Update: Ajith Kumar's movie crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide on Day 4; an underwhelming result

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, has marked its entry into the Rs 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. It became his 7th movie to achieve this feat! Previously, the actor clocked Rs 100 crore club with Thunivu, Viswasam, Valimai, Vivegam, Vedalam, and Nerkonda Paarvai.

Vidaamuyarchi crosses Rs 100 crore mark on Day 4

Co-starring Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja, Vidaamuyarchi witnessed a decent trend over the weekend so far. While it took an excellent opening of Rs 47 crore on Day 1, the movie soon sobered out in the following days. It grossed Rs 20 crore and Rs 23 crore on Day 2 and Day 3 respectively, taking the total cume to Rs 90 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

As per estimates, Vidaamuyarchi raked over Rs 20 crore on Day 4 (Sunday) and stormed past the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. Currently, its total collection stands at around Rs 110 crore gross, globally.

Vidaamuyarchi eyes an average run; set to miss a long run

Though the movie has already emerged as the biggest grosser of Tamil cinema this year, it won't have the expected long run. The drop on its first Monday is very significant which hints towards its sinking ship at the ticket window. Moreover, the movie also started losing screens to the holdover releases- Kudumbasthan and others.

Looking at its current trends, the action thriller is expected to wrap its global theatrical run somewhere around the Rs 150 crore mark. This will be an average result for such a well-budgeted movie that too starring one of the top Superstars of Tamil cinema. It will be interesting to see if Vidaamuyarchi can emerge as the third biggest grosser of Ajith Kumar's career surpassing the lifetime collection of Valimai (Rs 152 crore).

Ajith Kumar will be next seen in Good Bad Ugly, which has much better hype and buzz among the audience. However, it all depends on its trailer and pre-release assets whether it can mark his perfect comeback at the box office or not!

