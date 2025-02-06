Kudumbasthan Box Office: Manikandan's movie set to end TRIUMPHANT global run at Rs 22 crore

Kudumbasthan, directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy and starring Manikandan, Sanvee Megghana, and Guru Somasundaram, has almost exhausted its theatrical run at the box office. The comedy drama emerged as the second big success after Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja for Tamil cinema this year.

Kudumbasthan set to wrap its global cume at Rs 22 crore; Big Success

Backed by Cinemakaaran, Kudumbasthan is made on a very limited budget. The movie recorded a phenomenal run at the ticket window and bagged a super-hit verdict in its first weekend itself.

Released on January 24, the comedy-drama began its box office journey by raking in over Rs 7.55 crore in the opening weekend. Further, it witnessed a solid trend and smashed over Rs 12 crore in its first week. It added another Rs 6 crore in its second weekend, taking the total cume to Rs 18 crore at the Tamil box office, and became the highest-grossing movie of Manikandan’s career.

Kudumbasthan remained the top choice throughout its run, denting the business of the holdover release Madha Gaja Raja in Tamil Nadu. And now, it is all set to wind up its global theatrical run at a phenomenal figure of Rs 22 crore, with the arrival of Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi to the cinemas.

It will be interesting to see how Vidaamuyarchi performs at the box office. The big-ticket action entertainer is among the biggest bets of Kollywood this year.

Kudumbasthan In Theaters

Kudumbasthan is still playing in limited cinemas in Tamil Nadu. Have you bought tickets for Manikandan's comedy-drama yet? Tell us in the comments. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.