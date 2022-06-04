Vikram goes in overdrive on Saturday; Targets best non-holiday Second day box office in Tamil Nadu

Vikram had a big opening day yesterday but it is the Saturday number that is turning out to be more impressive. Generally, films in South India get big openings, but most of the time, especially the big openers, they face a significant drop in collections on day two. Vikram, however, is rock-steady on its second day, recording extraordinary collections for Saturday. The numbers that are coming for Saturday morning and matinee shows are suggesting a drop of less than 20 per cent for the film. The film already had a big pre-sales for the day, the movement during the day is quite impressive. The day two over Rs. 17 crores is almost a lock and there is a chance of hitting Rs. 18 crores as well.

The Friday actuals for the film seem to be landing over Rs. 21 crores in Tamil Nadu, which will be the eighth-highest ever in the state. If the film hit the higher end of expectations on Saturday, it will take the biggest non-holiday second day in Tamil Nadu. Currently, Bigil holds the record for the biggest non-holiday second day with Rs. 17.40 crores. There are two other films to collect higher on the second day, namely Sarkar and Mersal, but both were festival releases, having a holiday day two.